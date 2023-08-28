Resaca Town Hall SEAL LOGO STOCK

After qualifying ended last week, the town of Resaca has had to reopen qualifying for one of its seats.

While both Mayor Nathan Wyatt and Tod Rutledge of City Council Post 1 qualified for the election, nobody qualified for the city's vacant Council Post 2.

