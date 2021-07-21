A pair of Cobb County men have been charged in connection with a convenience store robbery, according to police.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Cameron David Mulligan, 22, and Mathew Glen Price, 18, both of Acworth, were both arrested Tuesday afternoon after a call came in to police that Ginger's Grocery, 1600 Dews Pond Road, had been robbed.
A store employee told police that a man came into the store wearing a mask and pointed a firearm at him, his wife and their infant child and left with $646 from the register and ran west.
The employee reported that another man had been in the store a couple of times just before the robbery and asked if the business had an ATM, but left in a silver van.
An officer later conducted a traffic stop on a silver van on Red Bud Road in front of AdventHealth Gordon and arrested Price.
Meanwhile, a K-9 was deployed near the site of the robbery and Mulligan was soon located hiding in Harmony Cemetery, and a handgun was recovered nearby.
Both Price and Mulligan were booked into the Gordon County Jail, charged with felony armed robbery.