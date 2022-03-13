GSP Georgia State Patrol Lights STOCK
Two adults and two children were hurt in an accident on Ga. 225 near I-75 late Saturday.

From the Georgia State Patrol reports:

The vehicle, a 2004 Ford Econoline work style van was traveling north on Highway 225, when it traveled off the east shoulder striking a culvert.

Both the driver and front passenger (spouse) sustained serious injuries and were flown to Erlanger Medical Center. Two small children ages, 10 and 5, were unrestrained and received injuries.

Both the children were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. No further information has been released about the condition of the injured. 

