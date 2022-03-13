Report: Two adults, two children seriously injured in Highway 225 wreck John Druckenmiller JDruckenmiller@CalhounTimes.com jdruckenmiller Author email Mar 13, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Georgia State Patrol Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Two adults and two children were hurt in an accident on Ga. 225 near I-75 late Saturday.From the Georgia State Patrol reports:The vehicle, a 2004 Ford Econoline work style van was traveling north on Highway 225, when it traveled off the east shoulder striking a culvert.Both the driver and front passenger (spouse) sustained serious injuries and were flown to Erlanger Medical Center. Two small children ages, 10 and 5, were unrestrained and received injuries.Both the children were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. No further information has been released about the condition of the injured. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save jdruckenmiller Author email Follow jdruckenmiller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now CPD, GBI search for possible human remains on Wall Street Gordon Record, March 12, 2022 Resaca woman indicted on murder charges Arrest records from the March 2, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars is back for 2022 Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.