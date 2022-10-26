Report: Gordon Central student found with weapon From staff report Oct 26, 2022 37 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A local high school student is facing charges after bringing a weapon to school, according to police.According to Gordon County Sheriff's Office reports:At around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, a Gordon Central High School resource officer responded to student's report of a student with a weapon at the school.The GCSO deputy, already on campus, detained the student -- a juvenile -- and located a BB gun. The student who reported the weapon had seen it earlier before alerting authorities.The student found with the BB gun will be charged with the offense in Gordon County Juvenile Court.Sheriff Mitch Ralston praised school administrators and deputies for "swiftly and safely resolving the situation." Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Plenty of Saturday events scheduled Arrest records from the October 19, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for October 22, 2022 Jury list for Monday, Oct. 24 2022 Gordon Record, October 22, 2022 Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.