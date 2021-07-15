The report of a female with a handgun ended with a Calhoun woman taking her own life, according to police.
According to Gordon County Sheriff's Office reports:
Around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, a call came in to Gordon County E-911 reporting a woman in a Fairmount parking lot pointing a pistol at her own head.
A Fairmount police officer observed a Chevrolet Camaro fitting the description and attempted to stop the car. A short pursuit leading north of town ended when the car suddenly in the roadway on Pinhook Road.
While the officer was giving commands to the woman to exit the vehicle, the driver later identified as 31-year-old Ashley L. Kellum, shot and killed herself.
A small child was in the car at the time of the shooting, but wasn't injured.
Sheriff's Office deputies and detectives responded to the scene and began an investigation, turning the child over to the Department of Children and Family Services.
Officers recovered the weapon used in the shooting and no shots were fired by officers during the incident.
An investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office is ongoing.