A Calhoun woman was arrested Sunday evening, accused of stabbing her ex-husband in a grocery store parking lot following an domestic dispute.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Taylor Lynn Thomas, 23, followed her ex-husband to the parking lot of Kroger, 136 W. Belmont Drive, after he said he had left the scene of an argument the couple was having.
The man said he had been arguing with Thomas over her refusal to move out of his home following their January 2021 divorce. He said when Thomas arrived at Kroger she opened the passenger side of his truck and stabbed him with a steak knife in the back of his right thigh. He said the two children he shares with Thomas were in her vehicle during the incident, but may not have witnessed the stabbing.
The man told police he then drove to the home of his grandparents and his mother eventually drove him to AdventHealth Gordon for treatment where he was interviewed by officers. According to police, the man received two stitches and is expected to recover.
"Looks like he's going to make it," Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle said Sunday.
Following an investigation, Thomas met detectives at the city's criminal investigations division building and was arrested and booked into the Gordon County Jail, charged with aggravated assault.