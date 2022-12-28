A Calhoun man was arrested late Tuesday, accused of ramming a stolen vehicle into an occupied law enforcement vehicle.
According to Gordon County Sheriff's Office reports:
At around 9:20 p.m., deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call on Stendal Drive off Dews Pond Road in which a man was possibly assaulting another man with edged weapons and tools and was also reported to be in possession of a stolen vehicle.
A deputy arrived on the scene quickly, saw the suspect -- later identified as 22-year-old Justin Tyler Marshall -- attempting to flee in a vehicle, and blocked Stendal Drive with his patrol car. Marshall, while intoxicated, then accelerated the stolen car he was driving and rammed the deputy's patrol vehicle.
The impact caused airbags to deploy in the patrol car, injuring the deputy who was able to escape the damaged vehicle and arrest Marshall without further incident, holding him until other deputies could arrive on the scene.
Transported to AdventHealth Gordon and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the deputy is expected to make a full recovery.
“I am extremely thankful that our deputy was not severely injured," Sheriff Mitch Ralston said. "I am very proud of his actions in protecting innocent people tonight, and apprehending a dangerous offender, conspicuously doing so after having been stunned and hurt."
Marshall was also transported to the hospital and checked for injuries where he then assaulted a second deputy.
"This incident is a reminder of both the dangers faced by peace officers every day, and the level of care and dedication to this community they exhibit," Ralston said.
At the time of the incident, Marshall also had an outstanding warrant from Bartow County for a probation violation where he is currently serving a sentence for a previous assault charge. He had also previously violated probationary terms twice before during sentences in Gordon County.
Marshall is charged with felonies aggravated assault, aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act, obstruction of an officer, theft by taking, second degree criminal damage to property (FVA). He is also charged with misdemeanors battery, simple battery of a peace officer, disorderly conduct, battery (FVA), reckless driving, DUI (alcohol), failure to maintain lane, and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
