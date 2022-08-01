A Bartow County man has been arrested, accused of secretly taking explicit photos of several female customers at a Calhoun gas station.
According to Calhoun Police Department and Gordon County Jail reports:
Luke Holland Pinkard, 25, of Adairsville, was recently booked into the Gordon County Jail after police reviewed video footage that appeared to show him secretly taking photos underneath the skirts and shorts of female shoppers at Buc-ee's, 601 Union Grove Road.
The practice, sometimes called "upskirting," is when a person secretly attempts to capture images in a public place of a someone's private parts. The practice violates Georgia code 16-11-91 (2017).
Just before noon on Saturday, July 23, a CPD officer responded to the store at the request of management, and advised that a man had been seen by a male customer sticking his phone up female customers skirts and shorts and taking pictures.
After Pinkard was pointed out by the customer, a store manager was able to follow him to his van and take a photo of the vehicle's license plate.
According to store management, after video review it is believed Pinkard took photos of at least eight female customers, including a 14-year-old girl. He was also seen on video getting a fountain drink, drinking it, throwing away the cup and leaving without paying.
Early in the investigation, one adult female and the family of a minor had been contacted by the CPD and stated they wished to press charges against Pinkard, leading to a warrant being issued.
A CPD officer then contacted Bartow County officials and advised them of the warrant, which led to Pinkard turning himself in at the Gordon County Jail just before 7 p.m. on the July 23. He is charged with knowingly using/installing a device to observe, record underneath or through an individual's clothing, child molestation, and shoplifting.
Following the arrest, CPD officers continued attempts to identify and contact other possible victims in the case.
