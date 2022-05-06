Renovation work officially began on the main Gordon County Courthouse this week.
Opening in 1961, the 100 S. Wall St. courthouse was not only becoming cramped for space, but also had developed electrical and plumbing issues over time.
Replacing the iconic 1889 clock tower-adorned building, the main courthouse will undergo a full makeover to include additional offices, more spacious entryways and updated courtrooms.
With the official opening of the newly renovated and expanded Judicial Building across Piedmont Street, the old courthouse saw its final cases in recent weeks. County offices once housed in the old courthouse have either moved into new permanent homes in the Judicial Building, or have been dispersed into other county-owned properties — namely the 215 N. Wall St. facility.
As work crews begin to amass equipment and materials around the building this week, parking has already been limited on both the north and south sides.
That renovation is expected to take the better part of a year, according to county officials and is expected to cost just under $6.5 million.
“This project started out in 2011 with a SPLOST referendum to collect $12 million for both sides of the street,” County Administrator Jim Ledbetter told County Commissioners at meeting earlier this year. “Those numbers are really not possible anymore, as we’ve agreed for a couple of years now, so with inflation, the gross maximum guaranteed price for the 1961 courthouse project will be $6,347,672 — and that’s with inflation as it exists now.”
Calhoun-based Momon Construction, the firm that recently wrapped up work across the street at the Judicial Building, has charge of the Main Courthouse makeover.
“This number does include all the inflationary costs we know, and 30 days beyond so it does give us time to write contracts if the board approves this number we can get contracts written in the next 30 days to lock everything in that we can,” Momon representative Matt Hibberts recently told commissioners.
Ledbetter recently explained that even with inflationary costs running well above Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax estimates from over a decade ago, the county should be able to cover the renovation with money from its general fund.
“Because of the savings on other projects, interest earned — and we’ve actually done well over the last few years despite COVID with the help of some of our COVID relief money — we do not anticipate borrowing any money, and we can pay for this with general fund reserves,” he said. “We’re getting a heck of a product for our money.”
Commissioners approved the spending with a unanimous 5-0 vote in a mid-January meeting.