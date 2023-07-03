Renovation work begins on former downtown Calhoun post office and police station

Construction fencing blocks off the historic building at 200 N. Wall St. ahead of an upcoming renovation.
Construction fencing goes up around the former Calhoun Police Department and U.S. Post Office building ahead of a renovation.
As part of an upcoming re-purposing for the Calhoun Development Department, the later-added rear garage will be removed for more access.
The nearly century-old 200 N. Wall St. building was originally built as a U.S. Post Office.
A side view of a pre-renovation 200 N. Wall St.
As part of an upcoming re-purposing for the Calhoun Development Department, the later-added rear garage will be removed for more access.
Calhoun Times managing editor
Construction fencing blocks off the historic building at 200 N. Wall St. ahead of an upcoming renovation.
Construction fencing goes up around the former Calhoun Police Department and U.S. Post Office building ahead of a renovation.
As part of an upcoming re-purposing for the Calhoun Development Department, the later-added rear garage will be removed for more access.
The nearly century-old 200 N. Wall St. building was originally built as a U.S. Post Office.
A side view of a pre-renovation 200 N. Wall St.
As part of an upcoming re-purposing for the Calhoun Development Department, the later-added rear garage will be removed for more access.
Work crews have recently begun staging of a historic downtown Calhoun landmark for upcoming renovation and restoration work.
Vacated late last year after having served as the Calhoun Police Department headquarters for over three decades, 200 N. Wall St. will soon serve a new purpose for city employees.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.