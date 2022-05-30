A group of cyclists left the New Echota State Historic Site, 1211 Highway 225, before 8 a.m. Monday en route to Tahlequah, Oklahoma -- a journey that will take around three weeks.
The 2022 "Remember the Removal" bike ride covers much of the original Trail of Tears northern land route, taking cyclists through parts of Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma.
Beginning in 1984 as an Oklahoma-based Cherokee Nation youth leadership program, the ride would later be joined by North Carolina-based Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians participants in 2011.
"It was to give our kids back then -- and I was part of that group -- more confidence to take on challenges later in life," said Will Chavez, who is one of the event's organizers. "The program is still set up that way to challenge the kids and increase their self esteem and develop leadership skills."
The ride that used to begin in Cherokee, North Carolina, has originated at New Echota since 2009. Since the original ride, around 220 riders have participated -- vetted through selection processes by each respective tribe.
"They write an essay, and go through an interview process and send in references," Chavez said. "We used to take around 12 youth, but now it's down to six ... mainly due to traffic issues."
Once selected, riders begin preparing their minds and bodies for the nearly 950 estimated mile route, carefully planned using GPS.
"It takes some dedication for these people to do this," Chavez said. "We start in December with physical training, then they get their bikes in February and start building up. Our longest days are 70 to 75 miles.
Late last week, Cherokee Nation riders traveled east to meet up with Eastern Band participants. The combined group -- along with support staff and a Cherokee Nation Marshal -- then made their way down to Northwest Georgia.
Sunday evening the group toured the Chief Vann House, then toured part of the New Echota site and later had dinner at New Town Baptist Church courtesy of Friends of New Echota.
New Echota was the Cherokee Nation capital from 1825 until its people -- along with other groups of natives totaling around 60,000 -- were forcibly removed by the State of Georgia and US Government in the 1830s.
From New Echota, the ride goes up Highway 225 past the Chief Vann House Historic Site about 55 miles to the Red Clay State Historic Park just over the Tennessee border.
"That was our de facto capital back then, because we couldn't meet here," Chavez said of the site's significance during the prior before Cherokee removal. "We got from capital to capital."
Any Trail of Tears original route markers travelers might notice along highways between the eastern and western portions of the various routes are in part thanks to the annual ride.
"Another reason we did the ride back in '84 was to encourage Congress to start marking the trail," Chavez said. "Three years later they did start funding markers. All the way home to Oklahoma we see those brown and white markers."
This year's field of Cherokee Nation riders is unique, as it's the first year all six participants have been female. Those riders selected include Kayce O’Field, Emily Christie, Jeanetta Leach, Desiree Matthews, Madison Whitekiller, and Kortney Dry. Eastern Band riders are former Vice Chief Larry Blythe, Laura Blythe, Justin Lambert, Ethan Ledford, Emra Arkansas, Adrian “Bubba” Aguilera, and Amy West.
To end their journey, riders should arrive in Tahlequah on Friday, Jun 17.
For more on the ride and to follow this year's journey, visit facebook.com/removal.ride, or visit the Cherokee Phoenix at cherokeephoenix.org for updates.