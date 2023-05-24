Ranger town hall draws large crowd

An informational town hall meeting for citizens of the former City of Ranger drew a relatively large crowd to to the town's Community Center this week.
Gordon County Government officials, joined by State Representative Matt Barton, R-Calhoun, provided information and answered questions in an informal meeting with citizens following the recent stripping of Ranger's municipal status by a bill passed during the last legislative session.
"Hopefully we can answer some of your questions," County Commissioner Kevin Cunningham told a crowd of 50 or 60 citizens as he thanked them for coming out.
Though commissioners are each elected by countywide votes, Cunningham's District 5 covers Gordon County's eastern portion to include Ranger.
"You have a unique community," County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said. "We don't want to disturb your way of life, but we want to provide you with government services like other citizens of Gordon County."
At the moment, everything within the former Ranger city limits is considered a "special district" within the county, according to local legislation.
"The reason for that is so the money and the rules, and so forth, of Ranger ... still apply to Ranger until we get through this transition and get things figured out," Ledbetter said. "Right now, the operations for the upkeep of [the Community Center] and the park ... falls on Gordon County, and we're trying to make a good faith effort to show you we're getting on top of it."
The funds held by the City of Ranger have were recently turned over to Gordon County Government, according to officials.
"We have received Ranger's funds," Ledbetter said. "They were sent to us with an audited statement."
After the paying of a $900 utility bill, the former town's general fund sits at $17,100, while $154,500 in 2005 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funds remain as well -- with both balances now in the hands of County Government.
"Ranger didn't have any debt that I know of," Ledbetter said.
The remaining funds from the former city will be spent on improvements and upkeep within the former town limits, according to Ledbetter.
"We haven't identified exactly what that will be earmarked for," Ledbetter said of the general fund balance, but added the SPLOST dollars were originally intended for roads improvements. "That's going to fund some of the work we're going to be doing on your roads, signage, and right-of-ways ... that's your money, and it goes back into your community."
County Parks and Recreation Director Craig Sparks told the crowd that once the Community Center building is fully inspected and ensured to be safe, it can once again be used by community members for events and gatherings like it had been in the past.
"We're going to inspect the whole building just to make sure it's safe," Sparks said. "Upon my initial visit here, I thought this would be a great place for hosting different types of events."
Fire, ambulance, and police services were already not handled by the City of Ranger, but by Gordon County Fire Rescue, AdventHealth Gordon, and Gordon County Sheriff's Office, so those services will remain unchanged.
Ranger's street lights will be paid by Gordon County in a new agreement with Georgia Power, while mail service and zip codes will also remain unchanged as handled by the United States Postal Service. Likewise, mowing and traffic controls along Highway 411 remain charged to the State of Georgia via the Department of Transportation.
As the Calhoun Times reported first in late-March, a House Bill 773 was introduced by Barton to repeal the 1979 act chartering Ranger as a Georgia city. That bill eventually passed by a 162-0 county in the House and by a 52-0 count in the Senate on March 29, hours before the 2023 session came to a close.
According to Barton, the bill came about after a citizen unable to get government services from the City of Ranger contacted his office for help with no evident Town Hall, and no working phone number for the city available.
In March, the Calhoun Times independently verified Barton’s claims. An attempt to call the official number listed for the Town of Ranger on the Georgia Municipal Association’s website revealed that the official number has been disconnected. The building at 158 US Highway 411 that is listed as the town’s office no longer has any signage out front indicating a town office is located there.
Governor Brian Kemp signed the bill May 3, making it Act 318. Along with Barton, the bill is sponsored by Rep. Jason Ridley (R-Chatsworth), and Rep. Rick Jasperese (R-Jasper).
County officials traveled to Ranger shortly after the bill passed met with the person most recently listed as the town’s Mayor and Town Clerk, Chad Stamey and April Bailey, where they turned over the keys to the Community Center as well as boxes of town records.
Crews from the county began mowing the town's playground and Community Center properties immediately after bill became law. County insurance also now covers all former Ranger city properties, and both the Community Center and playground were inspected by officials.
Following inspection, the gates around the playground were immediately locked citing safety issues by County Recreation Department crews, citing repairs and landscaping needed for safe use. The Community Center, which is in relatively good shape according to county officials, will soon see a termite inspection, and will have some possible mold issues addressed in one of its side rooms.