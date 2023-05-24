Ranger town hall draws large crowd

An informational town hall meeting for citizens of the former City of Ranger drew a relatively large crowd to to the town's Community Center this week. 

Gordon County Government officials, joined by State Representative Matt Barton, R-Calhoun, provided information and answered questions in an informal meeting with citizens following the recent stripping of Ranger's municipal status by a bill passed during the last legislative session. 

