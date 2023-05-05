Town of Ranger welcome sign

Gordon County now officially has one less municipality, as a bill dissolving the Town of Ranger has become law. 

A bill introduced in March by State Representative Matt Barton, R-Calhoun, aiming to strip Ranger of its township passed both the House and the Senate  and has now been signed by Gov. Brian Kemp, according to Barton. 

