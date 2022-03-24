Guiding a local government is no easy task at any level, but the challenges of the past year have been even trickier at times.
The COVID-19 pandemic, unprecedented industrial growth, as well as ongoing labor and supply chain issues has been challenging enough in recent months, but paired with the regulations, restrictions and red tape local governments must work within, the last year has been one for the ages.
We asked several questions to both Calhoun City Administrator Paul Worley and Gordon County Administrator Jim Ledbetter in our annual local government Heritage Q&A.
Economy
Question: Can you talk a little bit about an unprecedented year of inflation, sales tax collections, and materials shortages and how those have affected city/county government — both positively and negatively?
Worley: “Inflation has been at the forefront of our minds for sure. It has had negative impacts in multiple areas of city operations. Material availability and price increases challenge us every day. The delayed delivery times due to supply chain limitations are also a significant challenge. The challenge is that you never know what item or service that used to only take a week to procure, is now multiple weeks or months to acquire. On the positive side, the City has realized a strong increasing trend in sales tax collections. This is very timely to help the City cover some of the inflationary pressures we are facing. Of course, we are excited about the positive sales tax revenue being generated by Buc-ee’s, and many of our other strong local businesses. Sales taxes are a tide that lifts all boats in the context of SPLOST, LOST, and Education SPLOST being distributed between the city, county, city schools, and county schools based on defined formulas. All of our local governments and school systems benefit from the increase in sales tax, regardless if it is in the city or county. Therefore, the positive trends we are seeing with sales tax collection is to the benefit of all our local governments and school systems.”
Ledbetter: “Unprecedented inflation has impacted the county government in the last year. As a result, the cost of providing a consistent level of essential government services has increased. The cost of goods, equipment, fuel, supplies, construction costs, vehicles, wages and basically everything else has increased significantly. In addition, supply shortages have made it difficult to find spare parts and order new equipment. The Board of Commissioners will set a new annual budget this spring that will go into effect on July 1, 2022. Inflation will have a definite impact on budget planning. It is difficult to find any positives of the current hyperinflation. SPLOST and LOST collections are up significantly. Some of the increase may be due to the increased cost of goods. But I think the increased sales tax revenue is principally due to State law allowing taxation of internet sales and increased sales to travelers through our area (Buc-ee’s).”
Industrial growth
Q: Did you think the already historic levels of industrial growth here in Calhoun/Gordon County — seemingly despite the pandemic — would have slowed by now, and how has it been watching those massive building projects continue to pour into the area?
Worley: “It has really been surreal for those of us who experienced the Great Recession. We had numerous years of little to no growth at all. Now we are seeing very strong growth in industrial, commercial, and residential. I think we have always known due to our location between two metros on I-75 it was just a matter of when, not if the growth would come. I think our challenge now is how to accommodate the growth, but maintain our small-town atmosphere that so many of us love. Calhoun has a rich history of manufacturing, and we are hopeful more high-quality jobs will locate in our community. I also think the rapid growth cycle will slow at some point, but we will just have to wait and see what direction the overall economy takes us in the coming months.”
Ledbetter: “I came to Gordon County in 1986. Even then, we anticipated our location on I-75 between Chattanooga and Atlanta would drive economic growth. Now, we suddenly have about 13 million square feet of speculative industrial/warehouse space planned for Calhoun and Gordon County. While there are many factors involved, it seems the massive growth is being driven by an e-commerce need for warehousing, the high cost of industrial land closer to the Atlanta perimeter and simply our location.”
Q: What are some challenges that come along with that rapid growth, and is the city/county prepared to face those challenges?
Worley: “I think the biggest challenge is how to grow in a responsible and controlled manner. We want to encourage quality growth, and we need to ensure our city departments have the people and equipment they need to provide the same level of services that we all expect. Calhoun Utilities has to plan to ensure our infrastructure is also keeping up with the growth. We definitely have our challenges ahead of us, but I do think we are ready to face those challenges.”
Ledbetter: “The rapid growth presents numerous challenges. Increased traffic on country roads is an immediate concern. I have seen studies that predict up to 20,000 more vehicles on our roads each day if all of the new development gets built. The size of these massive buildings challenges our public safety capabilities. We need more affordable housing for workers to staff the new industry. I have heard estimates of over 3,000 new homes coming to Calhoun and the County which leads to the need for more schools.”
COVID-19
Q: How have the ups and downs of the COVID-19 pandemic continued to affect city/county operations, and what have some of the frustrations or challenges been to that end?
Worley: “COVID has definitely been a significant challenge for all of us. It has had both operationally and personally affected the City. We have lost employees, family members of employees, and numerous employees not being able to work for extended periods of time. I do want to recognize and thank all of our employees who have continued to provide the basic City services we all sometimes take for granted. Our police and fire have done a tremendous job during these difficult times of responding to medical calls and continuing to provide us with a safe community to live in. We are all hopeful that we continue to make progress towards the pandemic being a thing of the past.”
Ledbetter: “We are now in our second year of the COVID-19 pandemic. In early March of 2020, Advent Health hosted a meeting of medical providers, emergency responders, the Health Department, elder care providers, school representatives and government administrators that became the COVID-19 Task force. The Task Force has met regularly throughout the pandemic and has contributed to the exchange of information between sectors of the community, has tried to keep the public informed of the local impact of the virus and to allocate resources (masks, gowns, sanitizers, disinfectant sprays etc.) to local hotspots.
“The County EMA Director, Courtney Taylor has been in charge of the successful operations of the Task Force. The real challenge has been keeping the government open to safely provide essential government services while some many other occupations were shut down. In the early phases of the pandemic, the struggles were as basic as finding masks and hand sanitizers.
“We had to determine how to manage leave for workers on quarantine and how to safely open to public business. Some community partners, most notably, Rock Bridge Church, Belmont Church and the GEM Theatre provided very helpful assistance to our community during the pandemic.
“The main frustration is: When will this pandemic ever go away/ when will it end? I cannot think of one person who does not have a loved one impacted by the virus. Then there is a high degree of confusion in the science over whether to vaccinate or wear a mask. On a local level, we have tried to take a sensible approach and let people make their own decisions in most circumstances. For instance, we required masks only in cases of a mandatory appearance such as Court where we also spread people out to avoid close contact (like using the Gem Theatre). The county also has taken a lot of steps to slow transmission such as installing sneeze shields at areas where we have contact with the public, stepped up sanitizing and the use of electrostatic foggers in public spaces.’
Q: How have city/county employees/departments persevered through the challenges of pandemic-related issues?
Worley: “We have all tried to take the proper precautions to stay healthy and focus on maintaining our daily operations with as little interruption as possible. The City has made numerous investments such as sanitizing equipment, personal protective equipment, and building modifications to try and deal with possible COVID exposure. It has been tough on some of our departments if they have had a number of employees out at a given time. Some departments, such as public safety, have to maintain a minimum staffing level, so when people are out, others have to work overtime to fill those shifts. Some of our employees are already working a routine 24-hour shift or a 12-hour shift, so covering those shifts for others can be very taxing physically and mentally. It is taxing for their family members as well. Again, my hats off to all of our team as we have worked through these difficult times.
Ledbetter: “Gordon County has the best employees. We truly work together as a team. As a result, we have persevered well through the pandemic. E-911 may have been hit the hardest. It takes six months to train a new emergency dispatcher so there are no “spare” dispatchers to call upon when co-workers are sick. Our dispatchers have answered the call to work overtime to cover for each other. In fact, county-wide, we have covered for each other when staff has been out sick or on quarantine. The public deserves some credit as well. The majority of our citizens have been patient and understood the challenges we have had when short of staff.”
Employee pay raises
Q: How important and satisfying was it to be able to get a pay increase locked in for most city/county employees, especially with the wild world of labor at the moment?
Worley: “It was extremely important and I am very pleased at being able to do a mid-year raise for our employees. Like I just mentioned, our employees across the board have stepped up to keep our local government running smoothly. Our utility services have continued on without interruption, public works activities continue on unabated, our recreation facilities have never been busier, people have been enjoying golf at Fields Ferry, so I am extremely grateful of the Mayor and City Council’s support of the mid-year raise for our team. Work force retention and recruitment is of upmost importance these days, and I am hopeful we can continue to keep that in focus, as we definitely have more work to do in these areas.”
Ledbetter: “The recent pay increase was a 10% COLA (Cost of Living Adjustment). County pay had not kept up with inflation over the last 10 years to the extent we were about 20% behind increases in the cost of living. We were losing workers to higher paying government and private sector jobs at an alarming rate. Our surrounding counties had already instituted pay increases to address the loss of staff. So, it was extremely important to raise county pay. The positive impact of the COLA was almost immediate. Resignations have slowed dramatically and applications for open positions have increased. The county will need to continue to monitor employee pay in this world of rapid inflation. There is a difficult balance between maintaining an acceptable level of service without raising taxes.”