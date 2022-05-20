General election primary voting will take place Tuesday, May 24, to decide several candidates for November at individual polling places around Gordon County.
In-person election day voting runs from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at individual assigned polling places. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
If there are any runoffs, those are scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 21, with the general election set for Tuesday, Nov. 8.
To register to vote for future elections, or to view a sample ballot, or find your polling place for Tuesday, visit mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP.
For more information, call the Gordon County Board of Elections at 706-629-7781 or visit gordoncounty.org/departments/board-of-elections.
Primary races
Below is information on candidates who qualified for the May 24 General Primary Election include:
County Commission District 2 has two candidates, who are both Republicans — incumbent Chad Steward and challenger Ricky Lee Smith.
County Commission District 4 that is currently held by Becky Hood, who has decided not to run for reelection, drew three total qualifiers in Republicans David MacKnight and Kurt Sutherland, along with Democrat Kenneth W. Russell.
County Board of Education Post 3 also will see a challenger as incumbent Dana Michelle Stewart will face Larry Knudsen in May.
All other County Board of Education posts — Post 1 held by Charlie Walraven, Post 5 held by Kacee Smith, and Post 7 held by Eddie Hall — have incumbents running unopposed.
In state races, eastern Gordon County’s current representative in the Georgia State House, Rick Jasperse (R-Jasper), will have a Democratic challenger in November, with Pickens County native Kayla Hollifield qualifying for the State House District 11 race.
Covering the rest of the county, including the City of Calhoun, District 5 State House Representative Matt Barton (R-Calhoun) will again run unopposed.
In State Senate District 54, incumbent Chuck Payne (R-Dalton) picked up a primary challenger in Doug Keener, while Chuck Hufstetler (R-Rome) will have two primary challengers in Jeff Lewis and Derek Keeney.
Local voters also will help decide the nominees for the 14th Congressional District seat, which covers all of Floyd, Chattooga, Polk, Paulding, Gordon, Catoosa, Dade, Murray, Walker and Whitfield counties along with a southwest section of Cobb County.
Republicans seeking to unseat incumbent Marjorie Taylor Greene are Jennifer Strahan, Charles Lutin, James Haygood, Eric Cunningham and Seth Synstelien.
Democrats vying for their party’s nomination are Holly McCormack, Marcus Flowers and Wendy Davis.
Republicans seeking to oust current 14th District Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in the primary are Seth Synstelien, Jennifer Strahan, Charles Lutin, James Haygood and Eric Cunningham.
Democrats vying in that party’s primary are Holly McCormack, Marcus Flowers and Wendy Davis.
The Libertarian Party has already selected Angela Pence as its congressional candidate in the district.