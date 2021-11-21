Police: Three small children abandoned at Calhoun truck stop From staff reports Nov 21, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Love’s Travel Stop, 1081 Belwood Road. FILE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Three small children were found abandoned at a Calhoun truck stop, according to reports.According to Calhoun Police Department reports:Around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to Love's Travel Stop, 1081 Belwood Road, after three children were reported having been abandoned. The three small children were dropped off by a female, along with a note reading "we have been kidnapped."Tennessee State Patrol troopers stopped the vehicle the female was driving, and she was then returned to Calhoun as part of the investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, the children were all safe and returned to their grandmother. According to police, the children are from Atlanta. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now SHS alum selected for Georgia Tech homecoming court Jackets score late to hold off Ware County Arrest records from the Nov. 17, 2021 edition of the Calhoun Times Calhoun will Way-cross Georgia for the next round Christmas events kick off this weekend Local Events Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.