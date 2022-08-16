A possible kidnapping attempt near downtown may have been narrowly avoided Monday, according to police.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Authorities were made aware this week that a child under 18 who had missed the bus Monday afternoon was approached by a Black male with short hair driving a compact car with a Florida plate and asked if he needed a ride home.
The incident occurred near Wells Fargo Bank, 315 S. Wall St., around 4:40 p.m., and the vehicle is described as possibly a gray 2000 four-door Honda Accord.
The minor said while he was walking home using the GPS on his mobile phone, an unknown man stopped and was pressuring him to get into his car, and asking for his address. The boy eventually entered the man's car, sitting down the the back seat of the vehicle.
Shortly after, a concerned citizen who recognized the child pulled in behind the vehicle and blew the horn. The woman then asked the driver three times "what are you doing with him in your car?" The driver never responded, and the child then got out of the vehicle.
The unknown man then said "I was just gonna drive him home," according to the woman. The child stated he didn't know the man, and felt like he had pressured him into getting in the vehicle. The man was described as wearing a floral print shirt and had a thick accent.
After getting the child out of the man's vehicle, the concerned woman took the boy home. No other information about the incident has been provided, but the investigation is currently listed as active.