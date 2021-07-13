Discussion of a proposed 577 acre poultry operation on Evergreen Road was tabled by the Gordon County Planning and Zoning Commission at Monday night's meeting.
An application to the planning commission for a conditional use rezoning of county parcels 082-009 and 082-002 was submitted in early May by Tao Quoc Nguyen of Chatsworth.
Members of the commission asked that the applicant have an environmental impact study completed before consideration of the rezoning request could move forward.
The parcel, currently zoned A-1 agricultural, is located where Evergreen Road intersects with Nesbitt Loop, with Old Audubon Road running through part of the property. The land is currently owned by Springbank LLC.
Nearby landowners have addressed concerns to county officials over the environmental impact as well as the possible depreciation of their property values. Many of those individuals have been on hand at recent meetings to speak out against the proposal.
As previously reported, the application for rezoning of the 577.17 acres the plan calls for two dozen chicken houses to start.
"I would like to purchase this property in order to build 24 broiler chicken houses, approximately 50 by 600 feet to begin with, then as many as will comply with U.L.D.C. regulations," Nguyen, who lists his place of residence as Chatsworth, said in his application.
A copy of the Gordon County Unified Land Development Code, the document that dictates the local legalities of zonings, can be found online at gordoncounty.org.
It is unclear when or if an environmental impact study could be completed. Such studies come at the expense of the applicant in most cases.
Planning and zoning board meetings are held on the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in the County Administration Building, 201 N. Wall St. Those meetings are open to the public.