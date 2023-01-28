Pilots survives crash landing at Calhoun airport

A failed takeoff Saturday afternoon led to a plane crash at the Calhoun airport.
According to Tom B. David Airport Manager Dwight Albritton, a small propeller-driven aircraft with two pilots on board experienced a mechanical issue during an attempted takeoff.
"A locally-owned Mooney M20-C aircraft based here at Calhoun suffered an engine failure immediately after takeoff on our southbound runway," Albritton said.
The incident occurred at a point on the runway without enough asphalt left to make a normal safe landing, according to Albritton.
"The pilots quickly lowered the landing gear and landed back on the runway with very little pavement remaining," Albritton said. "The aircraft skidded off the remaining pavement into the grass and over and embankment on the south end of the runway. The aircraft came to a stop about 300 feet south of the runway."
According to both Albritton and Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle, both pilots survived the crash, and were able to escape the aircraft.
"Both pilots got out under their own power," Albritton said. "One Pilot went to the hospital complaining of some lower back pain.
There were no injuries reported to anyone on the ground, and no major damage to surrounding property other than evidence of the incident on the runway and in the grass near the crash scene where the aircraft was eventually destroyed by fire.
"The aircraft caught fire and burned substantially," Albritton said. "It was quickly extinguished by the Calhoun Fire Department."
The airport's runway was able to reopen early Saturday evening.