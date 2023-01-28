Pilots survives crash landing at Calhoun airport

A failed takeoff Saturday afternoon led to a plane crash at the Calhoun airport. 

According to Tom B. David Airport Manager Dwight Albritton, a small propeller-driven aircraft with two pilots on board experienced a mechanical issue during an attempted takeoff. 

