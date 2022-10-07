Phoenix win two overtime thriller at Central

Sonoraville won a 2-overtime thriller at Central of Carroll Friday night. 

 Central Athletics

Sonoraville went on the road Friday night to take on Central of Carroll in a matchup of 4-2 Region 7-4A teams, and came away with 35-34 win in an absolute thriller in two overtimes. 

Losing to Cedartown in the previous week, the Lions came in with an 0-1 region record, while the Phoenix beat Northwest Whitfield to begin region play. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In