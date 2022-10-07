Phoenix win two overtime thriller at Central

Sonoraville went on the road Friday night to take on Central of Carroll in a matchup of 4-2 Region 7-4A teams, and came away with 35-34 win in an absolute thriller in two overtimes.
Losing to Cedartown in the previous week, the Lions came in with an 0-1 region record, while the Phoenix beat Northwest Whitfield to begin region play.
Central received the kick to start the game and a bad exchange on a run play would see Sonoraville's Zach Mcafee recover the fumble at the Lions' 26. A Jaxon Pate fumble would give the ball right back to the Lions, however at their own 7.
The Lions would draw first blood with a long 93-yard, 13-play drive that ended with a Devan Powell short quarterback sneak at the 3:31 mark in the first quarter, putting Central up 7-0 with the extra point.
Zach Lyles got the next Phoenix drive off to a good start with a long 66-yard kickoff return to the Central 29 yard line. A facemask call on Central on the next play moved Sonoraville to the 15 yard line.
Pate had a rushing touchdown called back on a holding call against SHS, then fumbled on the next play, giving Central the ball at their own 29 yard line, recovered by Maddox Lanier.
Sonoraville finally hit paydirt on a pass from Pate to Keegan Townsend who was wide open on a fake reverse and scored untouched. The Mateo Truillo extra point made it 7-7 at the 8:55 mark in the second quarter.
Central would get the lead back at the 6:49 mark in the second quarter on a Jonaz Walton 57-yard touchdown to make it 14-7 with the extra point.
The Phoenix couldn’t get any traction on their next drive that ended in a Sonoraville punt.
After they couldn't get anything going, a running into the kicker call on a Central punt attempt, gave the Lions a second chance after a shank, with the final punt getting a favorable roll for the home team. Sonoraville took back over at the 3:20 mark.
Trying to even the score before the half, Pate threw a pick six to Cameron Edge at the 0:07 mark to make it 21-7 Lions with the extra point, and that would be the score to take both teams into the locker room.
The Phoenix got the ball to start the second half, but would punt the ball away on their first drive. Central’s first drive of the half would end on a turnover on downs, after the Lions failed to convert on fourth down and four yards. The Phoenix would punt again on their next possession, before the Sonoraville defense forced a Lions punt on the next drive.
Sonoraville found itself in a fourth down with eleven yards to go on their next drive, and converted with a huge first down 27 yard pass and catch from Pate to Wyatt Springfield. Lyles bulldozed his way down to the two yard line on the next play, then scored on the next snap at the 1:33 mark in the third quarter, making it 21-14 after the extra point.
Springfield just missed an interception on the next Central drive, forcing a Lions punt for a touchback, and the next Sonoraville drive would also end in a punt that was returned all the way to the Phoenix 30 yard line.
Central went for it on fourth down with ten yards to go on their next drive, and wouldn’t get it, giving the ball back to Sonoraville.
The Phoenix converted another fourth down play, but another Pate fumble gave the ball back to the Lions at the 4:08 mark in the fourth quarter.
Still with a chance, Sonoraville got the ball back after forcing a Central punt on fourth down and seven. A bad snap by the Lions, the Phoenix started their next drive at the 25 yard line with a timeout left at the 1:47 mark.
On third down and 16, Lyles dropped a potential touchdown pass on a wheel route, bringing up fourth down with 1:27 left in the game. Lyles would make up for it on the very next play on fourth down, scoring on a pass from Pate that would help tie the game at 21-21 with the extra point at the 1:14 mark.
Central fumbled the return on the kickoff, but the Lions recovered to start their drive at their own 20 yard line. With seconds left in the game, Central attempted a field goal, but a bad snap ended regulation still tied up.
Sonoraville started overtime on defense, forcing Central into a fourth and goal situation at the three yard line that saw the Lions go for it. A Powell pass to Vicari Swain for a touchdown along with the extra point gave Central a 28-21 advantage.
On their first overtime drive, Sonoraville found themselves in a 4th and 15 situation, when Pate hits an uncovered Lyles for a wide open touchdown. A good extra point makes it 28-28.
The Phoenix got the ball first in the second overtime, and score on a Pate five yard touchdown run. The kick made it 35-28.
The Lions score on a 10-yard run from Powell on their next possession, but the Brant Bryant blocked the extra point to give the Phoenix a 35-34 win.
Next up for the Phoenix (5-2, 2-0) is powerhouse Cedartown for another region matchup at The Furnace on Oct. 21, following a bye week. The Lions (4-3, 0-2) will head to Dalton the same night to take on Southeast Whitfield.