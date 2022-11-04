Looking to improve their playoff positioning, Sonoraville finished up their regular season slate on the road at Southeast Whitfield Friday night. 

Coming into the game at 5-4, and 2-2 in Region 7-4A, the Phoenix would face a 4-5 Raiders team still looking for its first region win. Sonoraville, however, would come away with a dominant 47-14 win. 

