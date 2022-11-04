Looking to improve their playoff positioning, Sonoraville finished up their regular season slate on the road at Southeast Whitfield Friday night.
Coming into the game at 5-4, and 2-2 in Region 7-4A, the Phoenix would face a 4-5 Raiders team still looking for its first region win. Sonoraville, however, would come away with a dominant 47-14 win.
With a large road crowd behind them, Sonoraville won the toss and elected to receive, starting their first drive at their own 36 yard line. A big run from Jaxon Pate, and a dump pass from Pate to Ridge Redd moved the ball down to the four yard line, where Tristan Mullins took it into the endzone. The extra point from Mateo Truillo made it 7-0 Sonoraville early in the first quarter.
Aided in part by a defensive pass interference call, the Raiders would eventually score a short rushing touchdown on their first drive with quarterback keeper from Brayden Miles to make it 7-7 midway through the first quarter with the Brandon Munoz extra point.
After steadily moving the ball with short yardage plays on their next drive, a Pate to Ty Brown touchdown through the air made 13-7 Sonoraville after the extra point attempt failed late in the first quarter.
Ty Brown recovered a Raider fumble on the next drive, giving the Phoenix the ball at the Southeast 46 yard line, but a fourth down false start call would force a Pate pooch punt.
Failing to score on their next drive, the Phoenix would get the ball back and move the ball well, but miss a field goal, giving the ball back to Southeast just under the 5:00 mark. A big sack for a loss on Miles by Wyatt Springfield helped Sonoraville get the ball back with around 2:00 left in the half.
On the next SHS drive, a Pate quarterback keeper picked up 44 yards on the ground, would eventually help set up a Pate to Brown touchdown pass and catch, extending the Phoenix lead to 20-7 at the 1:49 mark in the second quarter following a successful point after attempt.
Sonoraville's Corben Dixon nearly got a pick-six on the next drive, stealing a Miles pass attempt and returning it all the way to the Southeast two yard line, setting up a short touchdown run for Springfield with 21 second left in the half to put the Phoenix up 26-7 after a missed point after try.
A muffed kickoff return catch was then recovered by Dixon, setting up yet another chance for a Phoenix score. And score they did when Pate broke at least four sure tackles near the Southeast 26 yard line to find Redd in the endzone. A Sergio Perez extra point kick put Sonoraville up 33-7 going into the half, having scored three touchdowns in under two minutes.
Dixon recovered another Raider fumble early in the second half, erasing a Southeast possession, and setting up a nine yard Pate to Townsend pass and catch to extend the SHS lead to 39-7 with another missed extra point attempt at the 11:11 mark.
Dixon picked up another sack for the Phoenix for a loss of seven yards, forcing another Southeast punt at the 7:41 mark in the third quarter.
With freshman Chaz Pate in at quarterback, a host of younger Phoenix were able to move the ball on the Raiders, and would eventually go for it on a fourth down and turn the ball over on an incomplete pass near the 3:00 mark in the third.
With 45 seconds left in the third quarter, the Raiders would score on a touchdown pass from Miles to Matthew Brock. The point after made it 39-14 Phoenix.
Skyler Bradley would recover a Southeast onside kick attempt to give the Phoenix good field position to start their next drive, a possession that ended with a one yard Wyatt Key touchdown run at the 7:01 mark in the fourth quarter. A two-point conversion pass from Chaz Pate to Ashton Suggs gave Sonoraville a 47-14 advantage.
Reagan Gazaway at quarterback for the Raiders, Sonoraville's Slade West snagged an interception to get the Phoenix the ball back during the next series, and the score would hold as-is.
Next up for the Phoenix will be the first round of the GHSA 4A playoffs with Sonoraville playing on the road, likely at North Oconee Friday (Nov. 11).