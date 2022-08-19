The Sonoraville Phoenix (1-0) kicked off their 2022 football campaign with a dominant 27-15 win on a rainy Friday night, hosting Pickens at The Furnace in non-region action.
Sonoraville finished 2021 at 6-4, and an even 4-4 in Region 6-AAA. Now the smallest school in Region 7-AAAA, the Phoenix drew three home games to start this year’s slate.
Pickens, a former Region 7-AAAA member, finished 2021 at 4-5, and 1-4 in region play. The most recent realignment bumped the Dragons to Region 7-AAA.
Following a series of lengthy rain and lightening delays, toe finally met leather around 9 p.m.
Pickens received the kickoff, returning the ball to the 31 yard line, but went three-and-out, punting with Brant Bryant calling a fair catch around the 37 yard line set the Phoenix up for their first offensive drive.
A Zach Lyles catch for a 21 yard gain, a Wyatt Springfield 11-yard run, and a pair of rushes by Jaxon Pate helped make up a drive that ended in a Zach Lyles catch for a touchdown to put Sonoraville up 7-0 with a Mateo Truillo extra point.
On Pickens’ next drive, a bit of penalty swapping led to the Dragons taking the ball all the way down to the two yard line, but Sonoraville’s defense stood strong and forced a turnover on downs.
Sonoraville moved the ball well again on its next possession, including a pate pass to Ridge Redd, a Wyatt Springfield carry across midfield for a first down, and a Pickens roughing the passer call with a hit on Jaxon Pate who would eventually cap the 98-yard drive rushing for a touchdown at the 6:52 mark. The extra point made it 14-0 Phoenix.
Pate was a perfect 6-for-6 passing through Sonoraville’s first two offensive drives.
Later, Pate would rush for a 47-yard touchdown at the 4:55 mark, going up 20-0 following a blocked extra point following an illegal procedure call on Sonoraville’s first attempt.
With touchdowns on Sonoraville’s first three possessions, the Phoenix offensive line was doing the heavy lifting early on.
Sonoraville’s Tristan Mullins recovered a fumble on the next kickoff to get the ball back yet again for Sonoraville. On their fourth possession, however, the Phoenix failed to score for the first time on the night.
Pickens would get the ball back one last time in the second quarter, but Dawson Belcher would sack Pickens quarterback Sam Streicher to end the half.
Pate would end the first half with 91 yards rushing, a large chunk of his team’s 147 total. Meanwhile, the Dragons were held to around 23 yards on the ground and 86 yards of total offense.
Sonoraville got the ball to start the second half with Brant Bryant returning the kickoff to start the Phoenix around the 37 yard line, but couldn’t find paydirt.
Both teams traded possessions after that, neither able put points on the scoreboard until Pickens’ Colby Brooks managed a 46 yard touchdown to put the Dragons on the board, making it 20-7 Sonoraville with the extra point at the 3:05 mark in the third quarter.
The Phoenix scored again at the 6:36 mark in the fourth quarter, going up 27-7 on a touchdown and point after, then got the ball back one more time, turning Pickens over on downs.
With a comfortable lead late, the Phoenix would turn over the roster, giving some underclassman some playing time.
Pickens padded the stats at the 2:03 mark in the fourth, picking up a touchdown on the back of Miguel Salto, then converting for two points with a Sam Streicher pass to Mason Powell to make it 27-14.
The Dragons attempted the onside kick, but it was recovered by the Phoenix, who would run some time off the clock before one last Sonoraville punt.
A big night on the ground behind a stout offensive line, Jaxon Pate finished Pate with 114 yards rushing, followed by 30 from Springfield 20 from Lyles, and four more from Wyatt Key.
Sonoraville is scheduled to continue non-region play next Friday night (Aug. 26) as the Tigers of Darlington come to town.