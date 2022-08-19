The Sonoraville Phoenix (1-0) kicked off their 2022 football campaign with a dominant 27-15 win on a rainy Friday night, hosting Pickens at The Furnace in non-region action. 

Sonoraville finished 2021 at 6-4, and an even 4-4 in Region 6-AAA. Now the smallest school in Region 7-AAAA, the Phoenix drew three home games to start this year’s slate.

