Tito is a male Mastiff mix who will be available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter on Friday. He is approximately three years old and weighs 84 pounds.
Tito is a large but lovable dog with a friendly personality. He likes spending time with people and other animals, and he particularly enjoys playing games outside with anyone willing to chase him around the yard. Some of his favorite games include Frisbee chase, tug-of-war and fetch.
The folks at the shelter say that Tito loves to cuddle and be close to the humans he loves. A very affectionate dog, he does sometimes get excited around new people and jump on them but listens very well when told to stop. Because of this, Tito would do best in a home with an energetic family with children who are old enough to play but not be hurt by a little bit of jumping during games.
When calling to ask about Tito, reference pet I.D. number 12642.
Visit Tito or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.