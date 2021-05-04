Butch is a male Chihuahua mix who is currently available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter. He is approximately a year old and weighs 21 pounds.
A friendly little boy with a fondness for cuddles, Butch is a very easy-going animal. He likes spending time with people but is equally happy doing his own thing. He enjoys napping and playing games like tug-of-war and chase, and he seems to get along well with both people and other animals. Butch is not known to be aggressive.
The folks at the shelter say Butch is a gentle, lovable boy. He would likely do well in a home with children and would likely do well in a home with other pets, though it is always recommended that animals be introduced slowly.
When calling to ask about Butch, reference pet I.D. number 12898.
Visit Butch or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.