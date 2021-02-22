Bandit is a male Pug/Chihuahua mix who is currently available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter. He is approximately four years old and weighs 11 pounds.
Bandit is a tiny dog with a big personality. While he likes spending time with people after getting to know them, this little guy has a tendency to bark and play tough around new visitors. He also enjoys playing games, chasing balls and cuddling with people he knows fairly well. He is not an aggressive dog and was described by the folks at the shelter as "lovable."
In addition to lovable, they said that Bandit does not seem afraid of other dogs regardless of their size. He likes to play and sometimes bark at other animals but makes friends with other dogs easily. Because of his size, Bandit would likely do well in a home with children.
When calling to ask about Bandit, reference pet I.D. number 12657.
Visit Bandit or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter, 790 Harris Beamer Road, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.