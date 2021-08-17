A public hearing concerning an annexation and rezoning application for the Payne Farm property on Salem road has been rescheduled for September.
Calhoun Mayor Jimmy Palmer announced at Monday night's council meeting that the previous application for the planned industrial site just south of the Tom B. David Airport runway had been withdrawn and a new application has been filed.
"It was withdrawn due to an error on the application," Palmer said.
The rezoning and annexation requests from HREG Acquisitions LLC for 155.49 acres at the planned site of a more than 1 million-square-foot e-commerce distribution center at 336 Salem Road will go before the Zoning Advisory Committee Sept. 9, and is set for a new public hearing date before the Calhoun City Council on Sept. 13.
The current application is to take the 155.49 acres from County A-1 to City Industrial-G.
Calhoun Zoning Administrator Joey Moore submitted the preliminary documents on behalf of the Hardie Real Estate Group of Atlanta, and the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission was asked to complete a Development of Regional Interest report in July.
County officials have expressed concern over the projected increased traffic pouring out onto the county road and subsequently onto Highway 41, as well as the proximity of the proposed project to the airport.
A pair of beer and package licenses were approved unanimously by the council Monday night following two public hearing periods that drew no comments from the public.
Licenses were approved for the Citgo Food Mart, 1133 S. Wall St., as well as for Donde El Guero at 90 E. May St.
Council members also approved by a vote of 5-0 the change of management at the Harris Arts Center to Miranda Bentley.
Recommendations for Bill Thompson to replace Sam Curtis and Jerry Carroll to replace William Hamilton on the City of Calhoun Golf Advisory Commission were approved by the council. Thompson's term will expire April 30, 2025 and Carroll's Jun 20, 2022. Mayor Palmer thanked Curtis and Hamilton for their service to the city.
Thompson was also approved to replace Curtis on the Calhoun Recreation Authority with a term expiring Jan. 1, 2025.
Approval was also given by the council to make surplus several vehicles and other pieces of equipment from the Calhoun Recreation Department to be sold on GovDeals.
Finally, Calhoun Utilities Administrator Larry Vickery asked the council to approve the appointment of Kyle Ellis to Assistant Utilities Administrator in order to train as his replacement given his pending retirement from the city. That request was also approved unanimously by the council.
The next scheduled meeting of the Calhoun City Council is set for Monday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. at the Depot, 109 S. King St.