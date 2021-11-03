Gordon County’s new cases and deaths remained relatively steady this weekend compared to last weekend.
From Thursday through Monday, Gordon County had 22 new cases and one death. Statewide, there were 3,810 new cases and 274 deaths.
In the same time last week, there were 21 new cases and no deaths. There were also fewer cases statewide this week, with 4,173 reported last weekend.
As of October 29, Gordon County Schools reported 10 cases in students and one case in staff. Calhoun City Schools reported three cases in students and no cases in staff.
Case counts are slightly elevated from the previous report from both school systems, however they still remain very low when compared to numbers from earlier in the school year.
The FDA has now extended its emergency use authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 5-11. This allows children as young as five to receive a smaller dose of the vaccine over a series of two shots.
“As a mother and a physician, I know that parents, caregivers, school staff, and children have been waiting for today’s authorization. Vaccinating younger children against COVID-19 will bring us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D. “Our comprehensive and rigorous evaluation of the data pertaining to the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness should help assure parents and guardians that this vaccine meets our high standards.”
According to data from the FDA’s release regarding their decision, 39% of pediatric COVID-19 cases occur in those 5-11 years of age. This age range has seen 8,300 hospitalizations and 146 deaths overall.
In total, pediatric deaths have totaled around 17,691 in the United States, compared to the between 37 to 199 flu-related deaths reported to the CDC annually.
The next step in the process is a CDC recommendation, which would allow states to begin getting shots in arms. While this was expected to happen on Tuesday, information on CDC guidance for vaccination for that age group was not available as of publication.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line. The Gordon County Health Department, 310 N. River Street, Calhoun, is now offering flu shots on a walk-in basis.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge.
To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.