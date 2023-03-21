Opportunities take flight: Aviation careers are plentiful

From designing and working on airplanes to air traffic control, those looking for a career path with plenty of opportunities need look no further than aviation.
Aviation isn’t a field that’s all about the pilots. Those with experience in a litany of fields can find a home there. Those interested in design can help build the next generation of airplanes, while air traffic controllers help keep the friendly skies safe.
Aerodynamics and weather also have plenty of career opportunities, alongside airplane mechanics who make sure airports’ fleets are safe to carry passengers.
“It can branch,” said flight instructor Russell Jones, who works at Air Adventures out of Calhoun’s Tom B. David Airport.
And of course, there’s also the career everyone thinks of when it comes to aviation: flying planes.
Jones kicked off his career in the military where he jumped out of planes — and eventually decided that flying might be a better option.
“Figured it’d probably be safer to be in the plane,” Jones said.
He’d always had an interest in flying, but it’s something that can be costly and hard to get into. Now, he’s not only training new pilots — he’s training new flight instructors, too.
“It takes a lot of work,” he said.
Jones said that the big part of flying is education — there’s plenty of knowledge you have to have before you know what to do and what not to do both on the ground and in the air.
“Flying the plane is kind of the easy part,” Jones said. “It’s all the extra that goes with it.”
Jones handles all that extra, making sure that pilots of all skill levels have everything they need to be able to fly on their own. From first time newbies to those looking to fly jets for big airlines, from those looking for a hobby to those looking for a career, Jones has seen it all.
And it all starts at places like Tom B. David, where aspiring pilots can take their first step towards bigger things.
“You have to build outwards,” Jones said.
Starting on small planes and working outwards lets pilots slowly build hours, which will net them the ability to fly for regional or, eventually, national and international airlines.
“It’s one of those things you’ve got to dedicate yourself to,” said Jones.
According to Jones, being a flight instructor helps with building outwards. Other people pay the overhead to get flight hours in, and it’s safer because instructors have to stay on top of things and follow rules to the letter from radio calls, to dealing with emergencies, to entering into airspace.
What Jones is doing now will eventually enable him to do testing for folks planning to work for large airlines — what he’s doing right now, but on a larger scale.
Aside from educating the next generation of aviators, Jones also takes newbies up on hour or half-hour long discovery flights. There, those with an interest in flight get to see what it’s like to fly a small aircraft.
“Just to see if it’s something you want to do,” Jones said.
An hour flight costs $200, and it allows folks to really fly a plane under supervision. Jones takes off and lands, and the passenger gets a chance to learn how to steer and maneuver. It gives a real look at being a pilot.
There’s nothing quite like it, too — accelerating as the plane shakes and the propeller roars just beyond the protection of a noise-canceling headset, to the wheels lifting off the ground and the sprawl of Calhoun fading into the distance.
From the air, at a cruising altitude just around 3,500 feet, it’s all very distant. There’s nothing but the clouds, the sunset — and the person you’re flying with. Squished into a Cessna Skyhawk, just an inch of metal between you and open air, it doesn’t quite feel like you’re moving, even at 100 knots.
But then there’s LaFayette in the distance, and Summerville, and a ridge that felt so massive when you were on the ground, just a bump in a rug of green forest from above. It’s hard to imagine how one would ever want to land.
Nature calls, however, as Jones put it.
For those who are a little more nervous, Jones is very reassuring — he won’t take any “silly” maneuvers without warning and express permission, and he’s one to joke around when you ask questions. In the air, he’s in his element, and he’ll do his best to make sure you’re in yours, too.
With a solid bump of wheels on tarmac you’re back on the ground, having gotten the taste for being a pilot. Some people are bit by the bug, and some aren’t — but that’s why the discovery flights are there, to see whether you’d like to do more or not.
Jones said they hope to have another flight instructor on staff by late March or early April, increasing opportunities for people who are interested in flying. He said almost every week there are folks looking to learn, and that’s not slowing down.
So for those looking for a field with plenty of opportunities, there’s always aviation — and for those who have always dreamed of the sky, well, there’s a place there for you, too.
As Jones put it: “It’s a whole new world!”
For more information on Tom B. David Airport and Air Adventures, visit calhounairport.com.