Operation Southern Slow Down kicks off July 18

Law enforcement officers in Georgia are ready to put the hammer down on drivers who are hammering down on their gas pedal during the fourth annual "Operation Southern Slow Down" speed enforcement operation.
After the last five years' highly successful operations that drew national attention, Georgia will join neighboring states in Alabama, Florida, Tennessee and South Carolina in pulling over drivers who are breaking the law by traveling above the legal speed limit on interstates, major highways and local roads beginning Monday, July 18.
Chief Tony Pyle encourages motorists to drive safely and slow down.
“Our main focus this week is reducing crashes and providing a safer transportation experience for motorists traveling in our city and throughout Georgia,” he said.
According to the latest data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the number of traffic deaths reported in the state during last year's Southern Shield were lower than the past several years during the last two weeks of July.
"If you are pulled over next week, don't ask for a warning because this is it; the speed limit on every road in this city and state is set to protect everyone who is traveling on them,” stated Sergeant Christy Nicholson.
While state and local law enforcement agencies will be handling their own speed enforcement operations across the five southeastern states, Georgia will once again join their law enforcement partners in Alabama, Florida, Tennessee and South Carolina for joint operations during the week
