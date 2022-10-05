October is just now underway, but the Voluntary Action Center is already gearing up for Christmas.
Registration for their Christmas program, Operation Happy Christmas, is now open. That program provides clothes and toys to kids across the county, as well as a grocery gift card to help with the family's Christmas meal.
Those who would like to apply can go to voluntaryactioncenter.org, select "Christmas assistance program" from the "What We Do" tab, and then click on the application. Before completing an application, applicants must attend two different classes, which are also available on the website.
Starting October 15, those interested in being one of Santa's helpers can apply to adopt a family for Operation Happy Christmas.
Those with questions about applying or adopting a family can call 706-629-7283.
The Community Kitchen could also use some help this month. Right now, they are in need of canned black beans, canned black eyed peas, and canned sweet potatoes. As always, all donations are greatly appreciated and can be left Monday through Friday at 343 South Wall St.
The thrift store also has plenty of great deals for the month of October. The monthly tag sale continues, with blue tags on items that are 25% off, yellow tags for 50% off, and orange tags for 75% off. On Friday, October 21, the entire store will be 75% off.
Finally, on Halloween, October 31, all costumed kids that come into the thrift store will get a sweet treat, and the adult accompanying them will get one item at 75% off, with all sales final.