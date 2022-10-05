Voluntary Action Center thrift store

The Voluntary Action Center is located at 343 N. Wall Street.

 Cat Webb

October is just now underway, but the Voluntary Action Center is already gearing up for Christmas.

Registration for their Christmas program, Operation Happy Christmas, is now open. That program provides clothes and toys to kids across the county, as well as a grocery gift card to help with the family's Christmas meal.

