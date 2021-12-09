Gordon Sheriff GCSO Car logo stock

A teenager was taken into custody late Wednesday night after another teen was shot and seriously wounded, according to authorities.

According to Gordon County Sheriff's Office reports:

Deputies responded to an address on Newtown Road around 10 p.m. following a reported shooting.

A 14-year-old male was found shot with serious wounds and was then hospitalized.

A16-year-old male was taken into custody in connection with the shooting, and the weapon believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered.

No suspects are at large, according to GCSO officials, and the investigation remains active.

The teen who was shot is reported to be in stable condition, according to authorities.

