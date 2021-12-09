One teen shot, another taken into custody From staff reports Dec 9, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A teenager was taken into custody late Wednesday night after another teen was shot and seriously wounded, according to authorities.According to Gordon County Sheriff's Office reports:Deputies responded to an address on Newtown Road around 10 p.m. following a reported shooting.A 14-year-old male was found shot with serious wounds and was then hospitalized.A16-year-old male was taken into custody in connection with the shooting, and the weapon believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered.No suspects are at large, according to GCSO officials, and the investigation remains active.The teen who was shot is reported to be in stable condition, according to authorities. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now All southbound lanes of I-75 closed due to emergency bridge repair Calhoun headed to 5A state title game in Atlanta Gordon County man in Hays State Prison schemed to steal $3 million in heavy equipment County amends ULDC, ends poultry moratorium Jury list for Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 Local Events Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.