One dead following officer involved shooting From staff reports Aug 1, 2022 One person died and another fled the scene following an officer involved shooting Monday night in Gordon County. From Gordon County Sheriffs Office reports:Around 9:20 p.m., an officer involved shooting occurred at a residence off Dews Pond Road near the east entrance to Brookline Circle. One person is deceased, according to GCSO officials.Following the shooting, deputies were searching for a man who fled the scene in connection with the incident. No deputies were injured during the initial shooting at the residence. The man who fled the scene was described by authorities as a black male, between 20 and 30 years old, with short dreadlocks, last seen wearing a black shirt and black gym shorts. GCSO officials requested assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Monday night, which is standard procedure during officer involved shooting investigations.More information will be released as the investigation continues.