Local emergency officials began daily reporting of COVID-19 case and death numbers this week with cases apparently on the rise.
"Due to the increase in COVID cases in Gordon County and the State of Georgia, we will begin to report daily numbers of new COVID patient count and deaths," Gordon County Emergency Management Director Courtney Taylor said in a release earlier this week.
State COVID-19 cases increased by 4,385 Tuesday with 52 deaths reported, and locally cases were up by 81. Wednesday, state cases increased by 4,346 with 31 new deaths. 38 of those new cases were from Gordon County with one new local COVID-19-related death reported.
The increase in local cases was also enough to prompt the following official statement from the Gordon County Board of Commissioners:
"We want to take this time to let our citizens know that Gordon County, Calhoun, leadership and public safety from all municipalities continue to work alongside each other to address issues relevant to COVID-19 within our community by communicating daily and holding bi-weekly meetings. These bi-weekly meetings serve as a tool to make sure we are all collaborating together to stay up to date on our current situation as well as that around our nation.
"We monitor numbers daily to include increases in the number of cases and deaths both statewide and in Gordon County. We monitor our local hospitals on the number of COVID-19 cases including bed and ventilator availability. We also monitor the number of students and staff affected by COVID-19 in the local school systems, as well as, the number of residents and staff in the long term healthcare facilities exposed to and/or diagnosed with COVID-19.
"The latest meeting of the local taskforce was held on August 10th. The reports indicate that current numbers of COVID positive cases are very similar to the worst peak we experienced last year with statewide and Gordon County cases showing significant increases over the last four weeks.
"During the task force meeting, members felt it was vital to get local data out so that citizens can make informed decisions on their healthcare when it comes to COVID-19 precautions and vaccinations. Locally and regionally, 98% of hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients have been to unvaccinated persons.
"While some breakthrough cases of vaccinated persons has and does occur, the vast majority of these patients so far have not ended up with as severe of a case as those who remain unvaccinated. The current COVID variant is also affecting children at a higher rate than previous variants. There appears to be a decline in elderly patients being infected with COVID-19 due in part to higher percentages of this age group receiving the vaccine.
"While the increase in cases is discouraging news, we realize that steps can be taken to lessen the impact this virus continues to have on our community. We ask our citizens to continue to remain aware of safety measures that can help us begin moving in the right direction again. Washing hands is one of the number one things we can do to help prevent not only COVID but other diseases and germs that could affect us. Also, if you have not yet received the vaccine please consider doing this. If you have questions or concerns about the vaccine speak to your physician for further guidance. Vaccines can be received free of charge and no appointments necessary at the Gordon County Health Department located at 310 North River Street, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and on Friday from 8 a.m. until noon. Masks and social distancing also remain important parts of the COVID-19 response.
"We will continue to monitor situations daily and do all that we can to keep our citizens safe. Since the beginning of this pandemic we have worked diligently to try and stay ahead of this virus as a team here in Gordon County. We ask that our citizens continue to do the things that can be done during this time to help our community as a whole."