'Numbers up across the board': Calhoun City Council gets first quarter financial report

With the first quarter of the fiscal year in the books, Calhoun City Council members, along with Mayor Jimmy Palmer, got a financial report this week.
At Monday night's regularly scheduled council meeting, City Administrator Paul Worley said he is pleased with the way the fiscal year has panned out so far.
Presented was a brief of city finances covering the first three months of Fiscal Year 2022, covering July through September of last calendar year.
"Revenues came in above projections," Worley said. "We're very pleased with the first quarter results. Numbers were up across the board compared to last year."
Worley reported that first quarter total revenue totaled around $4,269,415.
"This is trending about $400,000 total above the comparable quarter from last year," Worley said. "We're very pleased with these revenues in the General Fund."
On the Utilities Department side, there were total Water and Sewer Fund revenues of around $7 million, according to the report, while total expenditures were around $4.1 million in the first quarter. For the Electric Fund, the first quarter saw $11.6 million in revenues, with $10.7 million expenses.
The report was accepted as presented by the council.
Unanimously approved by the council was a Beer, Wine, and Liquor Pouring License for The Sweet Table, 201 S. Wall St., as requested by Brittney Bullock. A hearing on the matter drew no public comment.
Finally, requests were approved to surplus a host of items -- mostly vehicles -- from various city departments, including Police, Public Works, Fire, Recreation, and Water and Sewer.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the council is set for Monday, March 13, at the Depot, 109 S. King St., at 7 p.m. All meetings are open to the public.