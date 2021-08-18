Health departments in Northwest Georgia will begin administering a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.
"According to the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a (third) dose of COVID-19 vaccine should be considered for people with moderate to severe immune compromise due to a medical condition or receipt of immunosuppressive medications or treatments," according to a Georgia Department of Public Health press release.
People should get the same vaccine -- Moderna or Pfizer -- as they received for their first two doses of the series.
Citing lack of data, the FDA and CDC have not issued guidance for people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Health departments in the Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District will provide the additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine, on request, if the patient can self-attest to one of the qualifying immunocompromising medical conditions:
- Active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies
- Receipt of a solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy
- Receipt of CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within 2 years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy)
- Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
- Advanced or untreated HIV infection
- Active treatment with drugs that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.