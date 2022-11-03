The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, a national information clearinghouse and resource center for missing, unidentified, and unclaimed person cases across the United States, lists 386 missing persons in Georgia. 21 are in the Northwest Georgia Region.
Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, tens of thousands of individuals remain missing for more than one year –- what many agencies consider cold cases.
Family still searching for missing Resaca woman
It has been almost three years since anyone has heard from Keeslyn Noelle Roberts.
Her vehicle was found abandoned at Flying J Truck Stop in Resaca on Jan. 1, 2020 and all her belongings were found left behind.
Keeslyn is 5’3” tall, 125 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She has a Tattoo on her inner lower left arm with water, a sea turtle and Yellow Hibiscus flowers. Both ears are pierced with big gauges. She would be 23 now.
Any information should be reported to 911, Eric Roberts at 706-226-0069 or Hindsight Investigations at 423-413-6848
Family of missing Aragon teen hopes to hear from her
Laci Nicole Smith Laci was 17 when she was last seen at her home in Aragon at around 4 p.m. on Feb. 28, 2021.
She is described as a white female, 5’ 1” tall, 110 pounds, with red hair, which she usually wears pulled back in a ponytail. She has blue eyes and likes to wear skinny jeans and hoodies most of the time. Laci has no scars and no tattoos and would now be 19-years old.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Aragon Police Department at (770) 684-6563.
Rome man missing since September of last year
Rome police continue to seek information in he disappearance of James Kevin Bradshaw.
He was last seen on Sept. 10, 2021 at around 12:30 p.m. when he was dropped off by family on South McLin Street and may have hitched a ride to Maple Street at Worsham at one point.
Bradshaw would be 42-years-old now, around 6’ tall, 180 pounds black hair, and brown eyes. Clothing is not known, other than blue jeans. He has tattoo of initials JKB, on his right arm, tattoo on his back on the shoulder blade area of a heart with the names of three girls.
Assistant Rome Police Chief Debbie Burnett said Wednesday that there has been no new information, but the case remains active.
If you have information, please contact the Rome Police Department at 706-238-5111.
Floyd County man missing since 2019
Police are still seeking information regarding Joshua James Usry, who walked away from a residence in Coosa on Jul. 2, 2019.
Usry is described as a while male, bald with a red beard. He is 5'7" tall and 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark color ball cap, blue Armuchee t-shirt. He has a tattoo on his left forearm with graffiti type writing. Usry would be 35 now.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Floyd County Police at 706-235-7766.
The only other listed missing person case in Floyd County is Nelly Lucas, who was last seen on Jul. 14, 2009. She was homeless at the time of her disappearance and would be 63-years-old now.
Other missing persons cases in the Northwest Region:
Clyde Daniel Stewart, last seen in Cartersville on Mar. 31, 2005 at age 32
Saunders Cloie Rhymer, last seen in Cartersville on Jun. 20, 1977 at age 54
Sean Patrick McDuffy, last seen in Calhoun on Dec. 20, 2015 at age 27
Roy Andrew Guyton, last seen in Calhoun on Dec. 25, 1992 at age 46
Gregory Allan Nicholson, last seen in Cedartown on Sept. 19, 2017 at age 34
Mary Ann Mergel, last seen in Chatsworth on Mar. 1, 2004, at the age of 65
Cleveland Scott Rakestraw, last seen in Dallas on Nov. 1, 2017 at age 47
Thomas Joe Kratzer, last seen in Dallas on Oct. 17, 2013 at age 54
Jerri Luttrell, last seen in Dallas on May 12, 2007 at age 53
Terri Beth Holifield, last seen in Dallas on May 1, 2006 at age 44
Charles Edward Brock, last seen in Dalton on Jun. 25, 2011 at age 45
Carolyn Ruth Banks, last seen in Dalton on Jul. 2, 1987 at age 33
Paul Gene Billings, last seen in Dalton on Aug. 1, 1986 at age 26
Ernest Johnny Ward, last seen in Lafayette on Sept.1, 1981 at age 35
Randolph Lee Warr Jr., last seen in Rockmart on Mar. 25, 2016 at age 58
Teresa J. McDonald, last seen in Tunnel Hill on Dec. 15, 1980 at age 17