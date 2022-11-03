The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, a national information clearinghouse and resource center for missing, unidentified, and unclaimed person cases across the United States, lists 386 missing persons in Georgia. 21 are in the Northwest Georgia Region.

Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, tens of thousands of individuals remain missing for more than one year –- what many agencies consider cold cases.

