Due to redistricting, every voter in Gordon County will be receiving a new “Voter Precinct Card” in the mail within the next week.
Your new “Voter Precinct Card” is to inform you where you go to vote on Election Day and what voting districts you are in. Gordon County is in Congressional District 14. For our State House of Representatives Gordon County is divided into 2 Districts, House District 5 and House District 6. Our State Senate Districts are 52 and 54. Your “Voter Precinct Card” will reflect the districts that you will be voting in.
What do you need to do when you receive your new precinct card in the mail?
1. Verify your new precinct card. The precinct card you receive in the mail will be a postcard. The card will have “Redistricting Changes” on the card. Listed on the inside of the postcard will be your Election Day Voting Precinct and it will list your Congressional, Senate and House Districts you reside in.
2. If your address listed on your new precinct card is correct, please do not complete the Change of Address Card. The Change of Address is only to be completed if your address has changed from what is listed on your precinct card.
3. If your address HAS changed from what is listed on your precinct card, please complete the Change of Address Card and mail the card back to the Georgia Secretary of State Office, for your convenience postage is prepaid. Your Change of Address Card will then be sent to the Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office and your address on your voter registration record will be updated to your current address. Please don’t wait to complete the change of address — if your address has changed, the last day to have your address changed for the upcoming General Primary Election is April 25.
Again, if the address on the precinct card is correct, please do not return it, keep the precinct card for your records. If you have any questions please call the Gordon County Board of Elections Office at 706 629-7781.