New local COVID cases stay steady

COVID cases remained steady last week in Gordon County and statewide.
Over the past week, Gordon County saw 42 new cases and no deaths. Across Georgia, 9,022 new cases and 98 deaths were reported.
Statewide, 66% of the population has received at least one shot of the COVID vaccine.
Gordon County’s Community Level has also remained steady at Medium over the last week. Per CDC guidelines, individuals should stay up to date on their COVID vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms, and wear a mask if they have symptoms, a positive test, or COVID exposure. Those at high risk for severe illness should consider masking in indoor public spaces at that level.
Gordon County remains in that Medium category because COVID hospital admissions have yet again jumped, up to 17.5 per 100,000 in population while 5.2% of staffed inpatient beds are in use by COVID patients. The case rate has dropped slightly, to 96.61 per 100k. If new hospital admissions continue to trend upwards, Gordon County could yet again see a High Community Level.
December marked two years since COVID-19 vaccinations began in the United States. In that time, almost 81% of the American population has received at least one shot, per CDC data. 69% of the population has completed the primary series of shots, while 15% of the eligible population has gotten their updated bivalent booster.
Statewide, 66% of the population has had at least one shot, while 58% are fully vaccinated and 28% have had any booster shot, updated or otherwise. In Gordon County, those percentages are much lower. 46% of residents have had at least one shot, while 43% are considered fully vaccinated and approximately 18% have received some booster shot.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, those interested can also log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line. For more information on vaccination and boosters, visit itsthatsimplega.ga.gov.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status.
Four more free at-home test kits are now available per household through USPS. Those who would like those free kits can visit covid.gov/tests and input their information to get tests shipped straight to their front door.
At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Those in Gordon County can also find a PCR testing kiosk within AdventHealth Gordon. To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.
