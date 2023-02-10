Gordon County Health Department sign STOCK

Gordon County Health Department, 310 N. River St.

 File, Blake Silvers

Gordon County saw another increase in COVID cases over the last week, with another new death.

Last week, Gordon County saw 41 new cases and one death. Across Georgia, 5,208 new cases and 68 deaths were reported.

