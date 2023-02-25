New cases of COVID remained low last week both statewide and here at home.
Last week, Gordon County saw 20 new cases and no deaths. Across Georgia, 3,676 new cases and 65 deaths were reported.
Those 65 deaths have brought Georgia up to a total of 35,000 confirmed COVID deaths. Overall, the state has seen 2,345,054 cases. In Gordon County, there have been a total of 13,741 cases and 258 deaths.
Gordon County’s Community Level has remained in the Low category. Per CDC guidelines, individuals should stay up to date on their COVID vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms, and wear a mask if they have symptoms, a positive test, or COVID exposure. Those using public transport are also recommended to mask.
Case rates are down significantly in Gordon County, to 29.33 per 100,000 in population. New COVID admissions are 9.7 per 100k and the percent of staffed inpatient beds in use by COVID patients is sitting at 4.2%, both up from the week prior.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, those interested can also log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line. For more information on vaccination and boosters, visit itsthatsimplega.ga.gov.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status.
Four more free at-home test kits are now available per household through USPS. Those who would like those free kits can visit www.covid.gov/tests and input their information to get tests shipped straight to their front door.
At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Those in Gordon County can also find a PCR testing kiosk within AdventHealth Gordon. To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.
