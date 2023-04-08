Good news continues this week in Gordon County — new COVID cases remain low, though deaths do continue to trickle in.
Last week, Gordon County saw four new cases and one death. Across Georgia, 1,527 new cases and 46 deaths were reported.
Good news continues this week in Gordon County — new COVID cases remain low, though deaths do continue to trickle in.
Last week, Gordon County saw four new cases and one death. Across Georgia, 1,527 new cases and 46 deaths were reported.
Case rates remain low nationwide, alongside hospitalizations and deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Georgia has seen 2,356,65 cases and 35,265 deaths. Gordon County has seen 13,797 cases and 263 deaths.
Gordon County’s Community Level has remained in the Low category. Per CDC guidelines, individuals should stay up to date on their COVID vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms, and wear a mask if they have symptoms, a positive test, or COVID exposure. Those using public transport are also recommended to mask.
The case rate has remained relatively stable at 12.98 per 100,000 in population, while new hospitalizations are the same, 5.4 per 100k. 1.8% of staffed inpatient beds are in use by COVID patients, down from the week prior.
Due to extremely low case counts, new COVID updates will now move to every other Saturday and contain information from the two prior weeks rather than one. If case rates increase substantially, the Calhoun Times will continue weekly COVID updates.
As always, those interested in a COVID-19 vaccine or booster can log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line. For more information on vaccination and boosters, visit itsthatsimplega.ga.gov.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status.
Four more free at-home test kits are now available per household through USPS. Those who would like those free kits can visit covid.gov/tests online and input their information to get tests shipped straight to their front door.
At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Those in Gordon County can also find a PCR testing kiosk within AdventHealth Gordon. To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting online.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.