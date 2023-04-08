Gordon County Health Department sign STOCK

Gordon County Health Department, 310 N. River St.

 Blake Silvers, File

Good news continues this week in Gordon County — new COVID cases remain low, though deaths do continue to trickle in.

Last week, Gordon County saw four new cases and one death. Across Georgia, 1,527 new cases and 46 deaths were reported.

