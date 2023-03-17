Gordon County Health Department sign STOCK

Gordon County Health Department, 310 N. River St.

 Blake Silvers, File

Gordon County’s string of good news continues — COVID cases have continued to dwindle over the last week, following statewide and nationwide trends.

Last week, Gordon County saw nine new cases and no deaths. Across Georgia, 1,635 new cases and 36 deaths were reported.

