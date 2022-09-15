COVID cases are up over last week in Gordon County, but are still much lower than they had been.
Over the past week, Gordon County saw 57 new cases and no deaths. Across Georgia, 6,597 new cases and 135 deaths were reported.
Those cases are up by 10 over last week, but remain lower than the string of weeks with over 100 cases. That decrease has translated over into the CDC recommendations for Gordon County.
For the first time since mid-July, Gordon County’s Community Level dropped to Medium last week. Per CDC guidelines, individuals should stay up to date on their COVID vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms, and wear a mask if they have symptoms, a positive test, or COVID exposure. Those at high risk for severe illness should consider masking in indoor public spaces at that level.
This decrease is because the case rate per 100,000 in population has dropped significantly — down to 127.67. New admissions of COVID patients are down to 13 per 100k in population, while staffed inpatient beds in use by COVID patients are down to 5.4%.
Most of Georgia is now down to a Medium or Low category as case counts and hospitalization rates drop not only statewide, but countrywide. Nationwide, cases are now about as low as they were in late April or early May, at the beginning of the newest wave of cases.
Also on the horizon: flu season. Fall and winter are the most difficult seasons for flu, with the CDC noting that cases typically begin to rise in October, hit their peak between December and February, and peter off around late May.
Flu shots are available, and can even be gotten at the same time as a COVID shot. Those interested can reach out to their healthcare provider, the Health Department, or numerous retail pharmacies.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line. For more information on vaccination and boosters, visit itsthatsimplega.ga.gov.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Those in Gordon County can also find a PCR testing kiosk within AdventHealth Gordon.
To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.
