New cases of COVID-19 have fallen drastically over the past week.
Over the past week, Gordon County saw 47 new COVID cases and one death. Across Georgia, 8,967 new cases and 90 deaths were reported.
This is the first time since late May that Georgia has been under 10,000 cases in a week. There has also been another death locally, which is to be expected due to the higher case counts.
Despite the dip in cases, Gordon County’s Community Level has remained High over the past week. As with prior weeks, individuals should stay up to date on their COVID vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms, and wear a mask if they have symptoms, a positive test, or COVID exposure.
CDC also recommends that those in at a High Community Level should wear masks indoors in public spaces and on public transportation. Those at higher risk of severe illness should consider taking additional precautions.
Over the last week, the case rate per 100k in population has dropped down to 270.86: still high, but down from the week prior. New COVID-19 hospital admissions have increased slightly to 21.1 per 100k, and the percentage of staffed beds in use by COVID patients has dropped slightly to 6.2%. Overall, the county solidly remained at the High level.
The new Omicron-specific COVID shots just cleared their last hurdle and are now available. Last Thursday, the CDC gave the nod to both Pfizer and Moderna’s bivalent COVID shots, which are more effective against variants BA.4 and BA.5, which are currently the dominant variants.
“The updated COVID-19 boosters are formulated to better protect against the most recently circulating COVID-19 variant,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “They can help restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination and were designed to provide broader protection against newer variants. This recommendation followed a comprehensive scientific evaluation and robust scientific discussion. If you are eligible, there is no bad time to get your COVID-19 booster and I strongly encourage you to receive it.”
Right now, the new Pfizer shot is recommended for those 12 and older, while Moderna is okayed for those 18 and up. It’s likely that the CDC will soon broaden that approval to include pediatric groups.
Georgia Department of Public Health is offering the shots, as well as pharmacies and doctor’s offices. Now that the new boosters are rolling out, only the bivalent type will be offered going forward.
“All boosters we’re giving at our ten Northwest Georgia health departments will be these new bivalents,” says Dr. Gary Voccio, health director for the Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District.
The current COVID booster doses contain the genetic recipe for the original strain of COVID-19. The bivalent vaccine contains the genetic recipes for two versions of COVID-19; the original strain, plus the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, offering better protection against the currently circulating COVID-19 variants. People should wait at least two months after completing their initial vaccination or their last booster shot before getting the bivalent booster.
At this time, the bivalent vaccine is considered only a booster. It is not to be used as the initial two-dose COVID vaccine. The monovalent mRNA CVOID-19 vaccines will still be administered for the primary series of vaccine and as a booster for children under the age of 12.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line. For more information on vaccination and boosters, visit itsthatsimplega.ga.gov.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Those in Gordon County can also find a PCR testing kiosk within AdventHealth Gordon.
To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.