Gordon DPH Health Department sign

Gordon County Health Department, 310 N. River St.

 Blake Silvers

New cases of COVID-19 have fallen drastically over the past week.

Over the past week, Gordon County saw 47 new COVID cases and one death. Across Georgia, 8,967 new cases and 90 deaths were reported.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In