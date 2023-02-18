Last week was a quiet week for new COVID cases in the county, substantially down from the two weeks prior.
Last week, Gordon County saw eleven new cases and no deaths. Across Georgia, 4,480 new cases and 57 deaths were reported.
This follows a trend in national cases, as well, which are down alongside both deaths and hospitalizations. Nationally, cases peaked through December, with declines beginning in early January and continuing until now. Cases are currently at a similar level to November 2022.
At home, Gordon County’s Community Level has remained in the Low category. Per CDC guidelines, individuals should stay up to date on their COVID vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms, and wear a mask if they have symptoms, a positive test, or COVID exposure. Those using public transport are also recommended to mask.
Due to the prior week’s increase in cases, the case rate was higher, though that will likely have declined by next week’s report. The case rate is currently reported as 87.99 per 100,000 in population, with hospital admissions down to 7.8 per 100k and the percent of staffed inpatient beds in use by COVID patients rebounding slightly to 3.4%.
Locally, vaccine numbers also remain lower than the state average — 47% have had at least one shot while 43% are considered fully vaccinated with two shots. Only 18% of the population has had at least one booster dose. Statewide, 67% have had at least one shot, 59% are fully vaccinated, and 27% of the population has had at least one booster.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, those interested can also log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line. For more information on vaccination and boosters, visit itsthatsimplega.ga.gov.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status.
Four more free at-home test kits are now available per household through USPS. Those who would like those free kits can visit covid.gov/tests and input their information to get tests shipped straight to their front door.
At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Those in Gordon County can also find a PCR testing kiosk within AdventHealth Gordon. To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.
