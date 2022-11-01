One of Gordon County's oldest businesses has a new feature for area residents.
Thomas Funeral Home, 535 Red Bud Road, will hold a pair of events this weekend to unveil its new Calhoun-Gordon County History Center.
With a collection of local historic photos, artifacts and stories from the community, the history center is a feature the business intends to share with local residents.
"A number of organizations, including the Harris Arts Center, the Roland Hayes Museum, Friends of New Echota, and the Gordon County Historical Society have all helped us with our history center," said Thomas Funeral Home Business Administrator Gregory Thomas in a recent presentation to the Rotary Club of Calhoun.
Friday, Nov. 4, at 11 a.m., members of the public are invited to a ribbon cutting at the funeral home to get a sneak peek at the history center with light refreshments served.
A second chance for the local community to see the history center is planned for Saturday, Nov. 5, at 5 p.m., an event that will include refreshments, door prizes, and music by pianist Jason L. Smith, who previously played 12 years in the United States Army Band.
While at both events, the public will also be able to check out some of the other recent renovations and updates that have been completed at the funeral home's 1987 facility.