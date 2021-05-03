New Foundations Development receives $400,000 grant

The Georgia Department of Community Affairs has awarded $7 million in grant funds to 15 local communities around the state through including $400,000 to Calhoun's New Foundations Development Inc.
The CHIP funds are from the DCA 2021 Community HOME Investment Program, and are part of an annual allocation of HOME Investment Program funds received from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to a release.
The funds received by New Foundations Development are to be used for owner-occupied rehabilitation.
These funds assist the efforts of local governments, nonprofit organizations, and public housing authorities with providing safe and affordable housing within Georgia communities. In addition to HOME funds, the selected communities will contribute more than $1.6 million in matching funds to the grant awards.
New construction applicants received an award of $600,000 to provide single-family homes for very low- to low-income eligible homebuyers.
This year, the CHIP award for housing rehabilitation was increased to $400,000 to better serve communities across the state. Also, a new set-aside of funding was made available for applicants that showcased community-wide improvements through innovative and supportive activities and had not received CHIP within the last 10 years.
In April, NFD, along with the Calhoun Housing Authority, unveiled a their first rehabilitated home on McConnell Road, a home built on land donated to us by Habitat for Humanity to be sold to a low income senior citizen.