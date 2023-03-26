New Echota begins monthly nature hikes

New Echota State Historic Site is starting up a monthly interpretive hike series on Saturday, April 1. The 1.5 hour hike will have a low to moderate difficulty, and hikers are asked to wear comfortable clothes, bring binoculars if possible, and bring a lunch for a post-hike picnic, if desired.
Join New Echota State Historic Site, 1211 Chatsworth Highway, for the start of Take Flight Hikes, a monthly interpretive hike series with a special focus on birds, bats and pollinators.
The first guided hike in the series will take place on April 1, at 10 a.m., and will focus on spring migratory birds and resident breeders. The hike will be approximately 1.5 hours in duration with a low to moderate difficulty. Be sure to wear comfortable walking clothes, bring binoculars if available (not required) and a lunch for a post-hike picnic lunch, if desired. Picnic tables are available on site. Future hikes are scheduled for the first Saturday of every month through October, and will touch on seasonal topics regarding birds, butterflies, and other pollinators.
Regular admission fee of $5.50-$7.00 required and includes the Ranger guided trail walk, admission to the museum, as well as the 17-minute film and self-guided tour of twelve historic and reconstructed buildings.
New Echota Sate Historic Site is a designated National Historic Landmark, has been nominated as a Traditional Cultural Property and is certified site on the Trail of Tears National Historic Trail. The site has information on maps and history concerning the Trail of Tears National Historic Trail and efforts to mark the Trail of Tears throughout North Georgia.