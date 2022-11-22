Wreck and hazard scenes are often dangerous for not only motorists on area roadways but also for first responders working the scene. A new piece of technology, however, is helping to keep all parties more safe.

In a recent presentation to the Gordon County Board of Commissioners, County Fire Department Deputy Chief Byron Sutton explained how a small device added to some of his department’s fleet can help save lives and prevent chain-reaction wrecks.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In